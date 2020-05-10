Lockdown 3.0: Re-starting production a task cut out for India Inc

Cranking up rusty machinery and plants and oiling old processes is proving difficult with hardly any labour, zero demand, travel restrictions, conflicting rules, and broken supply chains.

For the past week as the lockdown restrictions have been eased, CEOs have realised that restarting production - while simultaneously putting sanitation measures in place - is not for the faint-hearted. It's a confusing situation in many cities as some employees make it to work while others remain stuck at home because of restrictions on people moving from a red zone to a green zone to ...