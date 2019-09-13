With half their fleet idle, transporters feel the pinch of auto slowdown

The auto industry slowdown over the last 10 months has hit the car carrier industry hard with almost half of the trucks standing idle. There is no sign of revival as of now, say the fleet owners.

The Rs 4,000 crore car carrier industry has been hit badly by the auto sector slowdown. "The slowdown is so severe, that almost half of the 15,000 trucks which carry cars across the country are standing idle now. Even others are waiting for several days or even weeks before getting loaded," said Vipul Nanda, president of Car Carriers Association, the apex body of car carrier ...