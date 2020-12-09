With little room left for govt capex, economy looks at private investments

The economy did better than expected in the second quarter of the current financial year, shrinking by 7.5 per cent against a massive 23.9 per cent in the first quarter, despite the fact that investment continued to decline in the economy. Experts want the government to spend more on capex to spur economic activities in the remaining two quarters of the current financial year.

After massively cutting its capex by 38 per cent in the second quarter, the government did raise it by 129.4 per cent in October. But how much will the government spend? It has Rs 2,14,654 crore left from this ...