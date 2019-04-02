WTO trims global trade growth forecast for 2019 to 2.6% from 3.7%

Global trade growth is expected to be lower in 2019 than it was last year, the World Trade Organization forecast on Tuesday, citing widespread "tensions" and economic uncertainty.

The WTO had in its preliminary estimates predicted a 3.7 per cent expansion of trade for this year, but has revised that down to 2.6 per cent, marking a decline on the three-percent growth recorded in 2018. "The fact that we don't have great news today should surprise no one who has been reading the papers over the last 12 months," WTO director-general Roberto Azevedo told reporters in Geneva.

In its main annual forecast, the 164-member WTO renewed its concerns about systemic threats that could continue to disrupt the world's economy, notably retaliatory tariffs between China and the United States.

There are indications that ongoing talks between the US and China could resolve the bruising tariff battle, but timelines for a possible deal are not clear.

Asked if he saw either side emerging victorious in the trade spat between the world's two largest economies, Azevedo said "there will be many losers". It was therefore becoming "increasingly urgent" that tensions are resolved, he added in a statement. The WTO is "definitely hoping that we will hear good news" from the US-China talks, said Azevedo, who is a Brazilian national. The fact that the final number was 1.4 per cent lower than the initial estimate highlights the considerable downside risks plaguing the global economy, WTO economists said. For this year, the downside risks again outweigh the upside potential, but a "relaxation" of tensions, especially the lifting of restrictive trade measures, could see 2019 beat the projections, the WTO said.

EU launches WTO cases against India, Turkey

The EU has launched two WTO disputes against India over import duties on IT products and against Turkey over measures affecting pharmaceutical producers.