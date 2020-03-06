- Air India disinvestment process going 'extremely well': Hardeep Singh Puri
- Digital architectures expanding reach of credit to MSMEs: RBI Governor
- UP moots key labour reforms to come on par with other industrialised states
- Despite slowdown, India real estate mkt remained resilient in 2019: Report
- 'Earlier govts favorable to defaulting industrialists, IBC changed culture'
- FM Sitharaman seeks Parliament nod for Rs 54,000-cr additional spending
- Falling rupee will push up borrowing cost, says HPCL chief M K Surana
- Confident that Parliament will pass changes in Companies Act: FM
- Hardeep Singh Puri to move Aircraft Amendment Bill in Lok Sabha today
- Coronavirus could knock $211 bn off APAC economies, Japan most vulnerable
Yes Bank crisis live: FM Sitharaman assures depositors, RBI plans rescue
The Reserve Bank of India has capped withdrawals at Rs 50,000 and imposed strict limits on operations at Yes Bank.
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Account holders stand in a queue to withdraw money from YES Bank at Fort Branch in Mumbai on Friday, March, 6 2020. (Photo: Kamlesh Pednekar)
Yes Bank Crisis LIVE Updates: People's money with Yes Bank is safe, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has said after the central bank on Thursday night took control of India’s fourth-largest private lender, while a rescue plan is devised within 30 days.
Sitharaman will speak to journalists shortly and is expected to comment about the crisis at Yes Bank.
The Reserve Bank of India has capped withdrawals at Rs 50,000 and imposed strict limits on operations at Yes Bank, saying it was forced to step in after the lender's latest effort to raise new capital failed and as the lender “was facing regular outflow of liquidity.”
Here are live updates on the Yes Bank crisis.
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh
Load More