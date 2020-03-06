JUST IN
Yes Bank crisis live: FM Sitharaman assures depositors, RBI plans rescue

The Reserve Bank of India has capped withdrawals at Rs 50,000 and imposed strict limits on operations at Yes Bank.

BS Web Team  | New Delhi 

YES bank
Account holders stand in a queue to withdraw money from YES Bank at Fort Branch in Mumbai on Friday, March, 6 2020. (Photo: Kamlesh Pednekar)
Yes Bank Crisis LIVE Updates: People's money with Yes Bank is safe, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has said after the central bank on Thursday night took control of India’s fourth-largest private lender, while a rescue plan is devised within 30 days.

Sitharaman will speak to journalists shortly and is expected to comment about the crisis at Yes Bank. 

The Reserve Bank of India has capped withdrawals at Rs 50,000 and imposed strict limits on operations at Yes Bank, saying it was forced to step in after the lender's latest effort to raise new capital failed and as the lender “was facing regular outflow of liquidity.”

Here are live updates on the Yes Bank crisis. 

