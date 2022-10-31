Yotta signs MoU with UP govt to invest Rs 39,000 cr in data centre park

Yotta has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Government of to invest Rs 39,000 crore. The investment will be used to construct a data centre campus in Greater Noida, and procure IT equipment and other in phases over 5-7 years. The MoU was signed at the launch of the first data centre.

Yotta Infrastructure, a new-age digital transformation service provider, unveiled North India's first hyperscale data centre, Yotta D1, at its Greater Noida Data Centre Park.

The data centre has been set up with an investment of around Rs 1,500 crore and made operational in a record time of 20 months. An additional investment of Rs 5,000 crore in IT equipment would be made after it gets fully operational, said the release.

Yotta D1, part of the Yotta Greater Noida Data Centre Park, is strategically located near the key business hubs of India’s National Capital Region. The data centre, housed in ground plus seven floors, has a total area of 300,000 sq ft of space and offers an IT load capacity of 28.8 Mw.

The centre is spread out on 20 acres. The Yotta Greater Noida Data Centre Park will offer a total capacity of 30,000 racks, four dedicated fibre paths and an IT power capacity of 160 Mw.

"India is poised to create up to $1 trillion in economic value from the by 2025, and North India is already a preferred destination for Fortune 500 companies,” said Darshan Hiranandani, co-founder & chairman, Yotta Infrastructure.

Yotta is committed to playing a role in the mission by building world-class data centres and supporting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of making India a $1-trillion by 2025, he added.

Speaking on this occasion, Sunil Gupta, co-founder & CEO, Yotta Infrastructure, said: "Yotta D1 will cater to the full spectrum of digital transformation needs with an elaborate portfolio of solutions that include data centre co-location services, network and connectivity, peering, public and hybrid multi-cloud services, professionally managed IT services, IT security and smart cybersecurity, and a host of application modernisation and cloud-enabled services.”

He added that the data centre's competencies are further defined by its multi-layer security and seamless connectivity to leading service providers, cloud service providers, telcos, content distribution networks, and exchanges.

The foundation stone of the next two data centre buildings, Yotta D2 & D3, was also laid on Monday.