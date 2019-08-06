2020 CBSE board exams: Attendance rules revised for Class 10, 12 students

-
All cases of short attendance of students will now have to be compulsorily reported to the CBSE by schools along with supporting documents and a final call on the same will be taken by the board in accordance with bye laws.
According to board officials, an analysis of the result of 2019 indicated that students whose attendance had been condoned had performed poorly in the examinations, prompting CBSE to prepare Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for dealing with students having short attendance.
Rule 13 of the Examination Bye Laws of the Board specifies the attendance requirements for a student to be eligible to appear for Class X and XII examinations of CBSE, while Rule 14 of the examination bye laws states the percentage of attendance up to which it can be considered for condonation and the grounds for its consideration.
Click here to check CBSE notification on new attendance rules for Class 10, 12 students
The board has prepared SOPs for dealing with students with less attendance than the prescribed percentage. These have to be followed and complied with by schools, students and parents. Schools had been requested to communicate information and rule position to students and parents, the official said.
According to norms, students can take exemption on account of prolonged illness, loss of mother or father or reasons of a similar nature, besides authorised participation in sports at national and international levels.
In all these cases, schools had to submit a request letter from the parent, certificate issued by the authority concerned and recommendation of the school concerned in the required proforma, the official said.
Every academic session, schools will have to compile attendance up to January 1 and identify cases of short attendance. The cases along with supporting documents will have to be sent to the CBSE regional office by January 7. The regional offices would communicate any deficiency in documents to schools and schools would have a deadline to respond by. The last date for approvals by CBSE will be February 7 before examinations, the official added.