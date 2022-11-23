7 Indian universities on Global Employability University Ranking, IIT-D top

Seven featured in the Global Employability University and Survey (GEURS) report released by the (THE). The Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi (IIT-D) was the highest-ranked Indian university. It ranked 28th globally. In the 2021 rankings, it ranked 27th.

At 58 globally, the Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore, was the second-highest-ranked Indian university. It was followed by the Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay (IIT-B) at 72. It recorded a major jump from 97th rank in 2021.

The ranking, designed by the HR consultancy Emerging and published exclusively by (THE), reveals which universities the recruiters at top companies think are the best at preparing students for the workplace.

The Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad (IIM-A) was the only IIM that featured on the list. It ranked at 154th spot. IIT Kharagpur ranked 155 on the list. and Bangalore University were the other two universities that were included in the list.

Massachusetts Institute of Technology topped the list. Five of the top 10 universities on the list belong to the USA. Two belong to the United Kingdom (UK). The University of Oxford was the top university in the UK. One university, the University of Tokyo, came from Japan, and one, the National University of Singapore, was from Singapore in the top 10.

"MIT students, faculty members and alumni play key roles in entrepreneurial innovations, including developing advanced computer networks, securing venture capital transactions and advancing biotechnology," the survey report said.

"France, Germany and China are among the best-represented countries in the employability ranking, along with the UK and the US," it added.