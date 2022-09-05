AIIMS INICET 2023 registration starts today: Here's how you can apply

JUST IN
The last date for AIIMS INICET 2023 registrations is September 26, 2022

The application process for the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test (AIIMS INICET) 2023 began Monday, September 5, 2022.

Candidates who wish to apply for the AIIMS INICET exams for the January 2023 session can do for the same online on the official website, aiimsexams.ac.in.

The last date for AIIMS INICET 2023 registrations is September 26, 2022, till 5 pm.

According to an official statement, “All applicants who have applied earlier and whose Basic Registration have been #ACCEPTED for January 2019, July 2019, January 2020, July 2020, January 2021, July 2021 session, January 2022 and July 2022, are not required to complete Registration and Basic information again. They will have to complete application form only after Generation of Examination Unique Code (EUC Code).” This stage will be carried out between October 12 to 25, 2022.

Candidates should note that the INICET application process requires several parts, and all steps are important.

The AIIMS INICET 2023 exam will be held on November 13, 2022 in a single shift.

Here's how you can apply for the AIIMS INICET 2023 exam:

  1. Go to the official website of AIIMS, at aiimsexams.ac.in
  2. Click on the 'INICET 2023' tab on the homepage
  3. Register by giving details about yourself
  4. Login using your credentials
  5. Fill out your INICET application form carefully
  6. After filling out the form, pay the application fees and submit
  7. Once the process is complete, download your application and keep a hard copy for future references

First Published: Mon, September 05 2022. 20:59 IST

