AIIMS Nursing 2019 Exam Result releasing today, details to check it here

The All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) will be releasing result for 2019 Examination for B.Sc Post Basic program today. This is a national level entrance exam for admitting students to the B.Sc level programs offered by affiliated medical institutions across India.

The results will be declared online through the official website of the examination nursing.aiimsexams.org. The candidates will also be indicated through SMS or e-mail to the registered e-mail id and mobile number. After announcement of the 2019 Result, list of shortlisted candidates will be pusblished on the website.

Counselling process will begin after the results are declared. Counselling will be held in rounds.

Steps to check your result:

By following these few simple steps you can check your result if you have appeared for Examination for B.Sc Post Basic program.

1. Visit the official website

2. Click on AIIMS Nursing Result link

3. You will be taken to a page

4. Here you will have to enter your user id and password

5. Your result will be displayed on the screen

6. Download and print a copy of the same for future reference