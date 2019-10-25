Anna University arrear hall ticket 2019 released: Steps to download

-
The Anna University has released the admit cards for arrear exam 2019 on October 24, 2019.
Candidates set to appear for the exam can download the Anna University arrear exam 2019 from the official website - acoe.annauniv.edu
The Anna University is set to conduct the arrear examination either on November or December 2019. Students will be notified on the website when exam dates are finalised.
Undergraduate students of the pre R-2015 batch and R 2017 batch, who were unable to clear their exams could sit for the Anna University 2019 arrear exam,
Here's are steps to download Anna University arrear hall ticket 2019
Step 1: Go to acoe.annauniv.edu
Step 2: Click on the 'download arrear hall ticket for Nov/Dec' tab on the homepage
Step 3: Candidates are required to login to download the hall ticket. This will require entering your registeration number and password
Step 4: Then select on the 'Login' tab
Step 5: Your hall ticket will be displayed on the screen
Step 6: Download it and take a printout of the same
Note: All candidates are requested to bring their admit card to the exam centre. Students failing to bring will not be allowed to sit for the examination hall.
About Anna University
Anna University is a state technical university in Tamil Nadu, India. The main campus is in Guindy, Chennai and the satellite campus is in Chromepet, Chennai. Established on September 4, 1978, it is ranked the tenth institution in India overall by the National Institutional Ranking Framework.
The university offers courses in engineering and technology through its affiliated colleges and follows a dual semester system. The main campus houses the College of Engineering, Guindy, Alagappa College of Technology, School of Architecture and Planning, and three technical departments of the University of Madras. The Madras Institute of Technology campus is located in Chromepet.