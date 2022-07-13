AP EAMCET Agriculture 2022 answer key released- here's how you can check

-
ALSO READ
Andhra Pradesh Cabinet reconstituted, 25 ministers sworn-in
Storm warning for TN coast: Depression over southwest Bay of Bengal
Cyclone Asani intensifies in Bay of Bengal, unlikely to make landfall
Andhra rules out closure of physical classes in schools due to Covid
Severe Cyclonic Asani moves northwestwards, brings rain along Andhra coast
-
The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) on Wednesday released the answer keys for AP EAMCET exam 2022 on its official website.
Candidates who appeared for the Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (AP EAMCET) 2022 can check the answer key on the official website, at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.
JNTU Anantapur on behalf of the APSCHE has also released the EAPCET response sheets of the applicants along with the answer key of the papers by the JNTU Anantapur.
This should be noted that candidates who appeared for the entrance exams can raise their objections, if any, and the last date for the same is July 15, till 9 am.
AP EAMCET 2022 exams for agriculture were held on July 11 and 12, 2022.
This should be noted that the answer key for the AP EAMCET Engineering exams was released on July 12 and the last date to raise objections is July 14.
More than 200,000 candidates appeared for the AP EAPCET exam this year. The final results with a final answer key will be released after reviewing objections.
Here's how you can download your AP EAMCET Answer key 2022:
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor