AP EAMCET Agriculture 2022 answer key released- here's how you can check

The State Council of (APSCHE) on Wednesday released the answer keys for exam 2022 on its official website.

Candidates who appeared for the Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (AP EAMCET) 2022 can check the answer key on the official website, at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

JNTU Anantapur on behalf of the APSCHE has also released the EAPCET response sheets of the applicants along with the answer key of the papers by the JNTU Anantapur.

This should be noted that candidates who appeared for the can raise their objections, if any, and the last date for the same is July 15, till 9 am.

2022 exams for agriculture were held on July 11 and 12, 2022.

This should be noted that the answer key for the exams was released on July 12 and the last date to raise objections is July 14.

More than 200,000 candidates appeared for the AP EAPCET exam this year. The final results with a final answer key will be released after reviewing objections.

Here's how you can download your AP EAMCET Answer key 2022: