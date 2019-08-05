AP EAMCET allotment result released on apeamcet.nic.in: Know details

allotment: The State Council of (APSCHE) has rescheduled 2019 counselling date. The detailed counselling schedule will be released on the official APEAMCET website apeamcet.nic.in. The entry process was scheduled to start on July 3 but was rescheduled to July 8. Now it has again been rescheduled for the candidates who have cleared 2019. Document verification process has also been extended to July 11, 2019.

AP EAMCET allotment result: Steps to check result

Step 1: Visit the official website, apeamcet.nic.in

Step 2: Click on 'Candidates login'

Step 3: Enter the required details (login id number, hall ticket number, password, date of birth). Enter the captcha.

Step 4: Click on submit and check your AP EAMCET result. Download it for future reference.

Candidates who had secured AP EAMCET ranks between 1 to 35,000 were allowed the choice-filling process till July 29, 2019 at 6 am. From rank 35,001 to 8,000, choice-filling process was scheduled from July 29 to July 30 and for ranks 80,001 and above, the choice-filing process was scheduled from July 31 to August 1.

The State Council of (APSCHE) on Sunday released AP EAMCET 2019 allotment result. The allotment list is available on the official website of APSCHE - apeamcet.nic.in. College-wise allotment details have also been released by APSCHE.

Steps to check AP EAMCET allotment result college-wise

Step 1: Visit the official website, apeamcet.nic.in

Step 2: Click on 'College-wise Allotment Details'

Step 3: Select college and branch

Step 4: The list will appear on the screen

Step 5: Check if your name appears on the list

Why was the AP EAMCET 2019 counselling rescheduled?

APSCHE had rescheduled AP EAMCET 2019 counselling date to facilitate those students whose ranks had not been received by the council. Students had sought recounting, and or re-verification of their AP 12th result.

APSCHE had declared AP EAMCET 2019 results on June 4. Of the 280,000 who applied, as many as 138,160 students cleared the exam. The pass percentage for agriculture and related courses was 83.64%, while as many as 74.39% students in engineering stream cleared the exam. In agriculture, Rank 1 was secured by Sunkara Sai Swathi, followed by Dasari Kiran and Sai Praveen Gupta at rank 2 and 3. P Ravi Sri Teja, who topped the APEAMCET engineering exam, was followed by P Veda and G Bhanu Datta at rank 2 and 3, respectively.

About AP EAMCET

AP EAMCET is the entrance exam for admission to undergraduate courses in engineering, agriculture and medical courses. JNTU conducts the AP EAMCET every year on behalf of the State Council of