AP EAMCET seat allotment result released on apeamcet.nic.in: Know details

AP EAMCET allotment: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has announced AP EAMCET seat allotment result on Sunday, January 3, 2021 on its official website. Candidates who have registered for the AP EAMCET counselling can check their results online at apeamcet.nic.in.
AP EAMCET allotment result: Steps to check result
Step 1: Visit the official website, apeamcet.nic.in
Step 2: Click on 'Candidates login'
Step 3: Enter the required details (login id number, hall ticket number, password, date of birth). Enter the captcha.
Step 4: Click on submit and check your AP EAMCET result. Download it for future reference.
The counselling authority will release seat allotment of AP EAMCET 2020 in three rounds, separately for each round of counselling. Out of the total seats, 30 percent seats of the total seats in a participating college with be filled through management seats. Qualified candidates are also eligible to register for management quotas.
College-wise allotment details have also been released by APSCHE.
Steps to check AP EAMCET allotment result college-wise
Step 1: Visit the official website, apeamcet.nic.in
Step 2: Click on 'College-wise Allotment Details'
Step 3: Select college and branch
Step 4: The list will appear on the screen
Step 5: Check if your name appears on the list
About AP EAMCET
AP EAMCET is the entrance exam for admission to undergraduate courses in engineering, agriculture and medical courses. JNTU conducts the AP EAMCET every year on behalf of the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education.
