AP EAMCET seat allotment result released on apeamcet.nic.in: Know details

allotment: The State Council of (APSCHE) has announced seat allotment result on Sunday, January 3, 2021 on its official website. Candidates who have registered for the counselling can check their results online at apeamcet.nic.in.

AP EAMCET allotment result: Steps to check result

Step 1: Visit the official website, apeamcet.nic.in

Step 2: Click on 'Candidates login'

Step 3: Enter the required details (login id number, hall ticket number, password, date of birth). Enter the captcha.

Step 4: Click on submit and check your AP EAMCET result. Download it for future reference.

The counselling authority will release seat allotment of AP EAMCET 2020 in three rounds, separately for each round of counselling. Out of the total seats, 30 percent seats of the total seats in a participating college with be filled through management seats. Qualified candidates are also eligible to register for management quotas.

College-wise allotment details have also been released by APSCHE.

Steps to check AP EAMCET allotment result college-wise

Step 1: Visit the official website, apeamcet.nic.in

Step 2: Click on 'College-wise Allotment Details'

Step 3: Select college and branch

Step 4: The list will appear on the screen

Step 5: Check if your name appears on the list

About AP EAMCET

AP EAMCET is the entrance exam for admission to undergraduate courses in engineering, agriculture and medical courses. JNTU conducts the AP EAMCET every year on behalf of the State Council of