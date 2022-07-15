AP ECET hall tickets to be released tomorrow; check the link here

-
Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) will release the admit cards for AP ECET on July 16 around 11am, according to the reports.
Candidates, who have registered for the AP ECET 2022 examination, can download the AP ECET 2022 admit card from the official website at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. Also Read: CUET's debut edition kicked off today: Here's what happened on day 1
Conducted by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Andhra Pradesh Engineering Common Entrance Test, or AP ECET, is scheduled to be held on July 22.
ECET 2022 exam would be conducted in two shifts - morning and evening.
The morning shift will be conducted from 9 AM to 12 PM and the evening shift will be held from 3 PM to 6 PM.
AP ECET is conducted for candidates who wish to apply for lateral entry into various UG Courses such as Engineering, Pharmacy, and Science.
