AP ECET hall tickets to be released tomorrow; check the link here

State Council of Higher (APSCHE) will release the admit cards for AP ECET on July 16 around 11am, according to the reports.

Candidates, who have registered for the AP ECET 2022 examination, can download the AP ECET 2022 from the official website at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

Conducted by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Common Entrance Test, or AP ECET, is scheduled to be held on July 22.

ECET 2022 exam would be conducted in two shifts - morning and evening.

The morning shift will be conducted from 9 AM to 12 PM and the evening shift will be held from 3 PM to 6 PM.

AP ECET is conducted for candidates who wish to apply for lateral entry into various UG Courses such as Engineering, Pharmacy, and Science.