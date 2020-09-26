AP ICET result 2020 declared on sche.ap.gov.in: Steps to check rank list

AP ICET result 2020: The results of Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test (AP ICET) have been declared by Sri Venkateswara University. Students who appeared for AP ICET 2020 can check their results on the official website of Andhra Pradesh Council of (APSCHE) - sche.ap.gov.in. Those who have cleared the exam will be eligible to seek admission to MBA and MCA courses.

To pass the exam, candidates needed to secure 25 per cent marks or 50 marks out of 200. Clearing the exam might not be enough as selection will be on the basis of ranks, which will be based on merit.

AP ICET result 2020: How to check marks

Step 1: Visit the official website (sche.ap.gov.in)

Step 2: Click on AP ICET

Step 3: Click on the result

Step 4: Log in

Step 5: Result will be available, download

Those who opt for the allotted colleges will have to submit a fee and undergo document verification. If a candidate chooses not to take a seat it will be passed on in the next round of counselling.