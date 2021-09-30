AP ICET results 2021 to be declared on sche.ap.gov.in today: Know details

JUST IN
Goa expert panel for resumption of Classes 9-12 in hybrid mode
BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Photo: Shutterstock

AP ICET results 2021: The results of Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test (AP ICET) will be declared by Sri Venkateswara University today. Students who appeared for AP ICET 2021 can check their results on the official website of Andhra Pradesh Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) - sche.ap.gov.in. Those who have cleared the exam will be eligible to seek admission to MBA and MCA courses.

To pass the exam, candidates needed to secure 25 per cent marks or 50 marks out of 200. Clearing the exam might not be enough as selection will be on the basis of ranks, which will be based on merit.

AP ICET 2021 exam was conducted on September 17 and 18, 2021. The exam was held in an offline mode, following Covid-19 safety protocols.

AP ICET results 2021: How to check marks

Step 1: Visit the official website (sche.ap.gov.in)

Step 2: Click on AP ICET

Step 3: Click on the result

Step 4: Log in

Step 5: Result will be available, download

Those who opt for the allotted colleges will have to submit a fee and undergo document verification. If a candidate chooses not to take a seat it will be passed on in the next round of counselling.

About AP ICET

Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test (APICET-2021) is conducted by Andhra University, Visakhapatnam on behalf of A.P. State Council of Higher Education for admission into the First year of Master of Business Administration (MBA) and Master of Computer Applications (MCA).

First Published: Thu, September 30 2021. 11:14 IST

