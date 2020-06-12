AP Inter Results 2020 to be out on bie.ap.gov.in today: All you must know

AP Inter results 2020: The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh, will declare AP Intermediate results 2020 for first and second year on 12 June at 4 pm on its official website today. Candidates who appeared for the exams can check their result at bie.ap.gov.in. A statement issued by the board said that the state minister of Adimulapu Suresh will release the results today. The result release date had been delayed due to coronavirus lockdown.

How to check AP Inter Results 2020

Step 1: Visit the official website at bie.ap.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link active for AP Inter Results 2020

Step 3: Key in your roll number and other details and log in

AP Inter exam 2020

The exams for Class 11 and 12 were conducted as per the schedule – from March 4 - 21 – and did not get affected due to imposition of first phase Covid-19 lockdown, which was put in place from March 25.

Around 800,000 to 1 million students take AP Inter first and second year examinations every year. About 480,000 students appeared for Class 11 and almost the same number appear for Class 12.

AP Inter results 2019

A total of 1,017,600 students appeared in the exams in 2020, in which 5,07,302 appeared for the Ist year and 5,10,298 appeared for the IInd year. The pass percentage was 60% for the 1st year and 72% for 2nd year.