AP Inter Re-verification results 2020 out on bie.ap.gov.in; know details

AP Inter results 2020: The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh has released the AP Inter re-verification and re-counting results for AP Inter IPE 2020 exam. Students who had applied for re-verification or re-totalling can check the result on the official website, bie.ap.gov.in. The result for the AP Inter exam 2020 was declared on June 12, 2020.



How to check AP Inter reverification result 2020

Step 1: Visit the official website at bie.ap.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link active for AP Inter Results IPE 2020

Step 3: Key in your roll number and other details and log in



AP Intermediate marks memo 2020



Earlier, the intermediate 1st year, 2nd year short marks memos released at the websites. The intermediate 1st, 2nd-year results were earlier announced in June. This year out of 507,000 students that appeared for the AP Inter first year 2020 or class 11 exams, over 300,000 have been declared passed.

AP Inter exam 2020

The exams for Class 11 and 12 were conducted according to the schedule – from March 4 - 21 – and did not get affected due to imposition of first phase Covid-19 lockdown, enforced on March 25.

AP Inter results 2019

A total of 1,017,600 students appeared for the exams last year — 507,302 appeared for the Ist year and 510,298 for the second year. The pass percentage was 60 per cent for the first year and 72 per cent for the second year.