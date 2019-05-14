AP SSC Result 2019 to be out today on manabadi.com; steps to check marks

2019: are expected to be declared today, May 14. Media reports, which cited a notification by the AP School Department, said Andhra Pradesh will declare the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) or class 10 exam results at 11 am on May 14.

Once released, students can check their scores on bseap.org, the official website of Board of Secondary Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP). The will also be available on third party websites - bieap.gov.in, examresults, indiaresults, www.manabadi.co.in and www.manabadi.com.

The AP Class 10 or were held from March 18 to April 2, 2019.

Step-by-step guide to check AP class 10th Result 2019:

1. Visit the official website bieap.gov.in

2. Click on ' 2019'

3. Enter asked details like board roll number

4. Click 'submit'

5. Download the 2019

Last year, the AP Class 10 results were declared on April 29, 2018 by K Sandhya Rani, commissioner of School 94.48 per cent students had cleared the Andhra Pradesh SSC exam. While the pass percentage for boys was 84.41 per cent, 94.56 per cent girls were successful in clearing the exam.

The Board of Secondary Education of Andhra Pradesh functions under the Andhra Pradesh's Department of Education. It was established in 1953.