JUST IN
You are here: Home » Education » News

JNU begins registration process for UG admissions; first semester from Nov
Business Standard

AP TET results 2022 declared on aptet.apcfss.in; check details here

AP TET results 2022 declared by the Department of School Education, Andhra Pradesh

Topics
Andhra Pradesh | exam results | Entrance Exams

BS Web Team 

AP TET 2022, AP TET Result
AP TET 2022 result declared

The Department of School Education, Andhra Pradesh, has declared the result for Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (AP TET 2022). Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their results by visiting the official website- aptet.apcfss.in.

The AP TET was conducted from August 6 to August 21 in two shifts - 9:30 AM to 12 noon and from 2:30 PM to 5 PM.

TET August 2022 result is declared for Paper I A & B and Paper II A & B. The result was supposed to be declared on September 14, which was later postponed.

Candidates who qualify for the AP TET 2022 paper 1 will be eligible to teach in classes I-V and the candidates who qualify for the AP TET 2022 paper 2 will be eligible to teach in classes VI-VIII. While the cut-off for general candidates is 60 per cent marks and above, for BC candidates, it is set at 50 per cent or above, and for SC/ ST/ Differently abled (PH) & ex-servicemen candidates, the cut-off is 40 per cent marks and above.

Here's how you can check your AP TET 2022 result:

Visit the official website- aptet.apcfss.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads 'APTET August 2022 Result'

Login using your application number/roll number and click on submit

Your AP TET result will be displayed on the screen

Download and take a printout of the same for future reference.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Fri, September 30 2022. 20:33 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY