AP TET results 2022 declared on aptet.apcfss.in; check details here

The Department of School Education, Andhra Pradesh, has declared the result for Teacher Eligibility Test (AP TET 2022). Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their results by visiting the official website- aptet.apcfss.in.

The AP TET was conducted from August 6 to August 21 in two shifts - 9:30 AM to 12 noon and from 2:30 PM to 5 PM.

TET August 2022 result is declared for Paper I A & B and Paper II A & B. The result was supposed to be declared on September 14, which was later postponed.

Candidates who qualify for the AP TET 2022 paper 1 will be eligible to teach in classes I-V and the candidates who qualify for the AP TET 2022 paper 2 will be eligible to teach in classes VI-VIII. While the cut-off for general candidates is 60 per cent marks and above, for BC candidates, it is set at 50 per cent or above, and for SC/ ST/ Differently abled (PH) & ex-servicemen candidates, the cut-off is 40 per cent marks and above.