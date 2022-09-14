AP TET results 2022 to be released today; here's how to check your marks

The Department of School Education, Andhra Pradesh, will likely to declare the Teacher Eligibility (AP TET 2022) result on Wednesday. The candidates who appeared for the APTET exam 2022 will be able to check their score by logging in on the APTET result link at aptet.apcfss.in.

The provisional answer key was released earlier this month and candidates were allowed to raise objections till September 7.

The objective of the AP TET is to match up to the national standards and benchmark of quality of in the recruitment process in alignment with the guidelines laid down by the National Council for Teacher . It was a Computer Based (CBT) and was organised across all 13 districts of the state.

Here's a step-by-step guide on how to download APTET result 2022:

Step 1: Candidates can follow the steps given below to download the APTET 2022 scorecard.

Step 2: Visit the AP TET official website, aptet.apcfss.in.

Step 3: On the homepage, click on the AP TET results 2022 link.

Step 4: Enter the login details and press the ‘Submit’ button.

Step 5: APTET 2022 results will appear on the screen. Download and save for future reference.