Average stipend up by 37% as IIM Udaipur completes summer placements

Average stipend for internships rose by 37 per cent as the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Udaipur wrapped up its summer placement process for the 2019-21 batch ahead of its final placement process for the 2018-20 batch.

The average stipend for the batch touched Rs 85,060, up by 37 per cent over last year with the highest stipend at Rs 250,000 offered in the FMCG sector. With the largest and the most diverse batch in nine years, 283 eligible candidates sought placements through the institute for summer internships.

International offers, on the other hand, increased by 138 per cent over the previous year to stand at 31 this year.

The batch received offers from a total of 77 firms, with 39 recruiters partnering with the institute for the first time. Prominent among these were Baker Hughes, Edelweiss, Ernst & Young, Gartner, GlaxoSmithKline, Health & Glow, LafargeHolcim, MakeMyTrip, Michelin, Microland, Reserve Bank of India, Royal Bank of Scotland, Sesa Care and Wonder Cement Ltd.

While Goldman Sachs extended investment banking roles, several past recruiters also returned to the campus including Aditya Birla Capital, Amul, Bajaj Auto, Cummins, Dell, General Electric, Genpact, GroupM, HPCL, ICICI Bank, ICICI Lombard, Indiamart, KPMG, Larsen & Toubro, NMC Healthcare, Pidilite Industries, RBL Bank, Sutherland, TAFE, Tata Steel, Ujjivan Bank, United Breweries, Vedanta Limited, Xpress Money and Yes Bank.

"IIM Udaipur is committed to offering a transformational learning experience to our students. Our strong placement record is a demonstration of the trust that the corporate has placed in our high academic standards," said Janat Shah, director of IIM Udaipur.

Internship profiles offered to the students spanned across the domains of finance, operations, sales & marketing, analytics, and human resources with the highest number of offers made in sales & marketing. The number of offers made in the Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI) sector also saw a remarkable surge as compared to last year, the institute stated.