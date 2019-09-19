Barkatullah University Bhopal result 2019 declared; check your marks now

Barkatullah University Bhopal declared for its various undergraduate and postgraduate courses on Wednesday. The are available on the varsity's official website bubhopal.ac.in.

Students of B.Sc 1st, 2nd and 3rd year, BDS final year, B.Sc Nursing, BBA 2nd year and B.A LLB Integrated Programme can now check their marks on the website. of M.Ed 1st semester, MP.Ed 4th semester, MA 2nd semester and LLB 1st year students have also been declared.

Students who appeared in the exam will require their roll number or registration number to access the results.

Here are a few steps to help you check your result:

Step 1: Visit official website bubhopal.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the result tab available on the homepage or click here

Step 3: Select the course and year/semester. You will be redirected to MP Online website

Step 4: Enter asked details. Click on submit.

Step 5: Your result will appear on the screen

Step 6: Save a copy of it for future reference

Barkatullah University, formerly known as Bhopal University, was established in 1970 and rechristened in 1988 as Barkatullah Vishwavidyalaya in the memory of the great freedom fighter Prof. Barkatullah. The university has been accredited ‘B’ grade by NAAC in 2015.