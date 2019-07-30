BCECE 2019 result out on bceceboard.bihar.gov.in; steps to check rank card

BCECE 2019 Result: The Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) has declared BCECE result 2019 on its official website bceceboard.bihar.gov.in. Candidates can also download the rank list/merit list. BCECEB conducted the exam on June 29 and 30 across various centres. The list released includes the names of students who applied for polytechnic, engineering, medical and paramedical exams.

How to download BCECE rank card 2019

Step 1: Visit the official website - bceceboard.bihar.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the tab BCECE.

Step 3: Candidate will get the link of the BCECE Rank Card 2019.

Step 4: Click the link of the rank card and enter roll number and date of birth

Step 5. Download BCECE rank card 2019

The date of online counselling has not been announced.



About BCECEB



Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) has been constituted under Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Act, 1995. It conducts competitive examinations every year for admissions in various professional courses of Medical, Engineering and Agricultural streams in the Institutions of the state of Bihar.