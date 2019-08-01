BCECEB to release Bihar UGMAC Merit List 2019 on bceceboard.bihar.gov.in

UGMAC Merit List 2019: The Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) will release the Under Graduate Medical Admission Counselling (UGMAC) Provisional Merit List 2019 on August 1, 2019 on its website at bceceboard. gov.in.

The latest update on BCECEB website says that due to technical fault, the Bihar UGMAC Merit List 2019 is likely to be delayed. Candidates are advised to keep checking the BCECEB website for more information on Bihar UGMAC Provisional Merit List 2019.

Applicants who registered for Bihar NEET counselling 2019 during the initial and revised phase of registrations can check the provisional merit list scheduled to be released today at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.

BCECEB had earlier released the Bihar UGMAC provisional merit list on June 26, 2019 after the initial phase of registrations for Bihar NEET counselling. However, due to re-opening of registrations, a revised provisional merit list with the names of all the candidates who had registered earlier as well as those who registered afresh will be published today.

BCECEB will allot the seats through Bihar NEET 2019 counselling process based on rankings of candidates in the revised Bihar UGMAC provisional merit list.

How to check Bihar UGMAC Merit List 2019

Visit the official website of BCECEB at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in

Click on for ‘Provisional Merit List 2019’ link once available

The Bihar UGMAC Provisional Merit List 2019 will be displayed in PDF format

About BCECEB

Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) is constituted under Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Act, 1995. It conducts competitive examinations every year for admissions in various professional courses of Medical, Engineering and Agricultural streams in the Institutions of the state of Bihar.