Bhubaneswar's Xavier varsity sets up school to create future policy makers

The School of Government and Public Affairs (SGPA) at Xavier University, Bhubaneswar, will produce a new generation of policy makers and leaders for the future.

The school is also expected to align with the Odisha government's drive for transparency in delivering citizen-centric services and focus on the 5T governance model of team work, transparency, technology, time and transformation.

“Policymaking and governance are crucial factors for sustainable growth and equitable development. In India, as we are maturing into a vibrant democratic set-up, people are expecting transformational, big-bang achievements. The policy makers must have to envision policy paradigms commensurate to the expectations of people,” Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said after the inauguration of SGPA and the newly constructed International Centre at Xavier University, Bhubaneswar (XUB).

“Mt government’s 5T mantra has gained popularity for providing better service to the common people within a timeframe. Odisha has become a model state in the country for good governance. Against this backdrop, the School of Government and Public Affairs will help create a new brand of policy makers and leaders, drawn from all sectors of society and trained to look at the issues from an inter-disciplinary and international perspective,” he added.

Prof Antony R Uvari lauded the Odisha government for its pioneering interventions in the field of governance and said this was a source of inspiration for launching SGPA.