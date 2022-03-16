Bihar Board 12th Result 2022 declared on biharboard.ac.in: Know the toppers

Bihar Board 12th Result 2022: Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has announced the Bihar Class 12 result 2022 on its official website biharboard.ac.in and biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. The Bihar Board 12th result has been released for all streams: Arts, Commerce, Science and vocational courses on the official website. Click here for direct link to download Bihar Board 12th result. This year, the Board conducted Class 12 examination from February 1 to February 14, 2022. A total of 1.35 million candidates had registered for the class 12th exams this year.

Bihar Board 12th result: Science topper

Saurav Kumar and Arjun Kumar tops the Science stream with 94.4%. Raj Ranjan took the second position with 94.2% and Sejal Kumari third with 94%.

Bihar Board 12th result: Toppers in the Commerce stream

Ankit Kumar Gupta has topped the examination with 94.60%. Vinit Sinha and Piyush Kumar took the second position with 94.4% and Muskaan Singh, Anjali Kumari ranked third with 94%.

Bihar Board 12th result: Toppers in Arts stream

Samgam Raj topped the Arts stream with 482 marks (96.4%), Shreya Kumari took the second position with 94.2% and Ritika Ratana ranked third with 90%.

Bihar 12th result 2022: Pass percentage

This year, the overall pass percentage is 80.15%. A total of 641,829 female candidates appeared for the examination, out of which 528,817 female candidates have passed. of the 683,920 male candidates who appeared for Inter exam, 233,740 passed.

Steps to check the Bihar 12th result or Bihar matric result 2022

Step 1: Log on to the Bihar Board (BSEB) official website: biharboard.ac.in or biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the Bihar 12th Result 2022 or Class 12 Matric Result 2022 or BSEB Matric results 2022. You can also check your marks in the results section present right-hand side of the website beside contact us.

Step 3: Enter your roll number and the Bihar Board Class 12 intermediate results 2022 will appear

Step 4: Download the Bihar Board Intermediate result and take a printout for further reference

BSEB Class 12 Results 2022: Check BSEB Results via SMS

Students can check their intermediate result on phone via SMS by typing BSEBROLLNUMBER and sending it to 56263.

ABOUT BSEB

BSEB is a board of running under the government of Bihar. It conducts secondary and senior secondary school examinations twice a year. Every year, the board conducts the annual in the months of February-March and other supplementary examinations held in August-September. Its headquarter is located in the capital of the state, Patna.