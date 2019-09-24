JUST IN
Bihar ITICAT 2nd round seat allotment result out on bceceboard.bihar.gov.in

Candidates who are selected in Bihar ITI 2019 second round counselling will be required to appear for document verification between September 22 and September 26, 2019

Bihar ITCAT seat allotment 2019: The Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examinations Board (BCECEB) has released the ITI 2nd round seat allotment result 2019 for admission to vocational training in engineering and non-engineering trades under the craftsman training scheme. Candidates awaiting their Bihar ITI 2nd round seat allotment result 2019 can check their results by clicking on the direct link here

Step-by-step process to check Bihar ITI Second Seat Allotment Result 2019 has been provided below

  • In a seperate window that appears, click on ‘View Result’
  • Enter your login Id, password and security code
  • Check and download the allotment letter
Important Note:
  • Only those candidates who have printed copies of allotment letters will be considered for the purpose of admission.
  • The candidates who are selected in Bihar ITI 2019 second round counselling will be required to appear for document verification between September 22 and September 26, 2019

About Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board

Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) conducts competitive examination/counselling every year for admission to various professional courses of medical, engineering and agricultural streams in Bihar. BCECEB also regulates the admission of candidates to professional degrees and postgraduate courses.

First Published: Tue, September 24 2019. 11:55 IST

