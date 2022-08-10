BITSAT result 2022 declared on August 9; Here's how to check your scorecard

-
ALSO READ
JEE Main Session 1 2022 result declared, check at jeemain.nta.nic.in
AP ICET results 2022 declared: Here's how to check your scorecard
CHSE Odisha 12th result 2022 declared: Here's how to check your scorecard
JEE Main 2022 Session 2 results out; registration for JEE Advanced begins
CBSE Class 12 Results 2022 declared at cbse.gov.in - check details here
-
Birla Institute of Technology and Science Admission Test (BITSAT) 2022 has announced the result for August session. The announcement for the BITSAT 2022 exam result was posted on the official website on Tuesday. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their scorecard on the website- bitsadmission.com.
According to the notification posted on the result portal, "Moderation process for the August Session is completed now. Candidates can view/download their moderated scores."
BITSAT 2022 entrance exam was conducted in 2 sessions. While the first session was conducted in July, the second session was conducted in the month of August.
The session 2 of the BITSAT 2022 entrance exam was conducted from August 3, 2022 to August 7, 2022 by BITS Pilani. BITSAT is conducted for admissions into different courses offered by the institute. After qualifying the exam, candidates can seek admission to BITS Pilani, BITS Goa, and BITS Hyderabad.
BITSAT scorecard consists details regarding the total marks obtained by the students and the subject-wise mark.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor