BITSAT result 2022 declared on August 9; Here's how to check your scorecard

Institute of and Admission (BITSAT) 2022 has announced the result for August session. The announcement for the 2022 exam result was posted on the official website on Tuesday. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their scorecard on the website- bitsadmission.com.

According to the notification posted on the result portal, "Moderation process for the August Session is completed now. Candidates can view/download their moderated scores."

2022 entrance exam was conducted in 2 sessions. While the first session was conducted in July, the second session was conducted in the month of August.

The session 2 of the 2022 entrance exam was conducted from August 3, 2022 to August 7, 2022 by BITS Pilani. BITSAT is conducted for into different courses offered by the institute. After qualifying the exam, candidates can seek admission to BITS Pilani, BITS Goa, and BITS Hyderabad.

Step-by-step guide to check your BITSAT result 2022 for August session: Go to the official website of BITS Pilani- bitsadmission.com On the homepage, click on the link that reads, "Click Here to view or download BITSAT-2022 (August Session) Score Card." You will be redirected to a new page. Login using your application number and password Your BITSAT 2022 result will be displayed on screen Download your result and take a printout of the same for future purpose

BITSAT scorecard consists details regarding the total marks obtained by the students and the subject-wise mark.