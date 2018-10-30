Boston Consulting Group top recruiter at IIM-A summer placements cluster 1

The (BCG) emerged as the top recruiter at the first cluster of the summer placement process for the post-graduate programme (PGP) class of 2020 held recently at the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad (IIM-A). BCG made 20 summer internship offers.

Firms that participated in Cluster 1 were part of five cohorts comprising sectors like advisory consulting, investment banking & markets, management consulting, niche consulting & private equity, venture capital & asset management.

Apart from BCG, other prominent recruiters in the consulting domain included regular partners such as A T Kearney, Accenture Strategy, Alvarez & Marsal, Bain & Company, Deloitte USI, and

According to an official communique from IIM-A, the institute saw a pool of about 50 recruiters participating in the process.

Among other sectors, prominent recruiters in the investment banking and markets space included Arpwood Capital, Avendus Capital, (India and Hong-Kong), (Singapore, Hong-Kong, Tokyo), Citibank, (Singapore and India), Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan, HSBC, and Among these, was the biggest recruiter with nine offers.

"We saw active participation in the PE and VC domain, with firms like Arga Investment Management, Brand Capital, Edelweiss GWAM, IndiaRF, ICICI Ventures, Multiples Equity, NIIF, Piramal Capital and Temasek. Edelweiss GWAM was the biggest recruiter in the PE/VC and asset management cohort with five offers," the institute stated.