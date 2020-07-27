BS READS: Job security vs skill upgrade - the future of one-year MBA course

All aspects of India’s higher education system seem to have been affected, for the better or worse, by the Covid-19 pandemic — whether the shift to online, which has changed the nature of classrooms and exams, or the lack of technology and infrastructure.

Within this landscape of change, we have the elite one-year management programmes offered by 50 or more business schools in the country, in addition to the traditional two-year masters of business administration (MBA) courses offered by some 3,500 institutes. One-year MBA programmes at the Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) ...