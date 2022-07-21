BSEH Class 10, 12 compartment admit card 2022 to be out soon; link here

-
The Board of School Education, Haryana (BSEH) likely to release the admit card for the Haryana Board of Secondary Education (HBSE) Class 10 and Class 12 compartment exams on Thursday.
Once released, candidates can download the BSEH 10th and 12th admit cards from the official website —bseh.org.in.
The compartment exams will be conducted on July 31, 2022 and to be held in a single shift. The Class 10 compartment exams will begin from 10 AM to 12: 30 PM and the HBSE 12th compartment exam will be held between 2 PM and 4:30 PM.
According to media reports, 87.08 per cent of the students who appeared passed the BSEH class 12 board examination. The top three positions were secured by girls. The exams were conducted in an offline, pen-and-paper mode and about 2,90,000 students appeared.
Established in 1969, the Haryana Board of School Education conducts bi-annual examinations at the middle, matric and senior secondary school levels in Haryana through its affiliated schools.
