BSMEB Fauquania result 2019, Maulvi result out: Steps to download marks

BSMEB Fauquania result 2019/Maulvi result: Bihar Senior Madarsa Education Board has declared the BSMEB Fauquania result 2019 (Class 10) and BSMEB Maulvi result (Class 12). The results are available on the official websites - bsmeb.org and bsmeb.online. The results are displayed at Netaji A N Sinha Institute, Gandhi Maidan in Patna. As many as 74,514 students took Fauquania exam, of whom 56,180 cleared it. In Maulvi, as many as 29,827 students appeared for the exam, of whom 24,836 cleared it.
BSMEB Fauquania/Maulvi Result 2019: Steps to check marks
Step 1: Visit the official website bsmeb.org
Step 2: Click on Fauquania Result 2019 or Moulvi Result 2019 link
Step 3: Type in your roll number and roll code
Step 4: Your results will be displayed
Step 5: Download it for future reference
BSMEB Fauquania result 2019: Toppers' list
Shagufta Parveen topped Fauquania exam with 680 marks, while the second rank holder was Sami Akhtar, who scored 674. At the third position was Afsana Khatoon with 671. The first five rank holders in Fauquania exam were girls.
BSMEB Maulvi result 2019: Toppers' list
The first position was secured by Ariya K Mohd Sallundin with 621 marks, while Ariya Mohd Shahbuddin secured the second position with 616 marks. The third position was taken by Rehmat Ghir with 608 marks.