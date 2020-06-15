CA exam 2020: Students can now opt out of July 2020 CA exams; here's how

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI), on Monday, announced the opt-out option for CA exam 2020. The said the institute is committed to serve even if one student wish to appear in examination scheduled from July 29, 2020, still considering the prevailing Covid-19 situation and in the interest of mitigating the anxiety and hardships of students. The candidates are advised to visit the official website www. org regularly for updates. Earlier, the exams had been postponed in view of the pandemic from May to July.

Who can opt-out for CA exams July 2020?

Students who have already submitted online examination application for May 2020 Examination cycle will be allowed to opt-out and carry forward their candidature to next examination i.e. November, 2020 examination cycle.

Will students be charged extra fee?

No. In case a student chooses to opt-out of July CA exams 2020, the examination fees and exemption (if any) will automatically be shifted and carried forward to next examination i.e. November 2020 cycle and this attempt (May 2020) will be treated as cancelled / not counted.

The student will be required to apply again for CA November exam 2020 cycle at the relevant time and the fee will be adjusted.

CA exams 2020: Procedure for opting-out

1. Submit a declaration online available on the official website - icaiexam. org from June 17 to June 20

2. Candidature of the student for May 2020 Examination Cycle will be cancelled and he/she will be shifted to next Examination Cycle.

3. Note that once option for "Opt out" is taken, it will be treated as final.

Will CA exam 2020 be postponed?

ICAI will review the situation of pandemic in first week of July 2020 and status will be intimated to students who have not opted out.

The conduct of examinations commencing from July 29 2020 will be strictly dependent upon the then Government's advisories, which may be issued for the area in which a particular Centre is situated and in any such eventuality, the students will be accommodated to the November 2020 examination cycle.

About ICAI:

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is a statutory body established by an Act of Parliament, The Chartered Accountants Act, 1949 for regulating the profession of Chartered Accountancy in the country.

The Institute, functions under the administrative control of the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Government of India.