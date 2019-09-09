CA Exam Nov 2019 time table: ICAI extends registration date; check details

-
The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has released CA November 2019 exam schedule. In a notifiction, the ICAI said that the last date of registration process for CA November 2019 exam had been extended from September 7 to September 12. Candidates who want to appear for the exam can register on the official website - icai.org.
The CA November 2019 exam registration process began on August 16, 2019, and will end on September 12, 2019.
CA Exam Nov 2019: How to apply
Step 1: Visit the official website, icaiexam.icai.org or icai.org
Step 2: Click on the link 'Online Exam Forms- November 2019'
Step 3: Enter the required details and fill in the application form
Step 4: Pay the fee
Step 5: Download the payment receipt and the filled up application form
Step 6: Click on submit
CA Exam Nov 2019 time table: Important dates
Foundation Course Examination (Under New Scheme): November 9, 13, 15 & 17, 2019
Intermediate (IPC) Course Examination (Under Old Scheme) Group I: November 2, 4, 6 & 8, 2019
Intermediate (IPC) Course Examination (Under Old Scheme) Group II: November 11, 14 & 16, 2019
Intermediate Course Examination (Under New Scheme) Group I: November 2, 4, 6 & 8, 2019
Intermediate Course Examination (Under New Scheme) Group II: November 11, 14, 16 & 18, 2019
Final Course Examination (Under Old Scheme) Group I: November 1, 3, 5 & 7, 2019
Final Course Examination (Under Old Scheme) Group II: November 9, 13, 15 & 17, 2019
Final Course Examination (Under New Scheme) Group I: November 1, 3, 5 & 7, 2019
Final Course Examination (Under New Scheme) Group II: November 9, 13, 15 & 17, 2019
About ICAI
The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is a statutory body established by an Act of Parliament, The Chartered Accountants Act, 1949 for regulating the profession of Chartered Accountancy in the country.
The institute functions under the administrative control of the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Government of India.
In August, ICAI had released the CA Final and CA Foundation results 2019.