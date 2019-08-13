CA Final result, CA Foundation result 2019 to be declared soon by ICAI

CA Result 2019: The Institute of of India (ICAI) is likely to declare today the results of Final Examination (Old course and New Course) and Foundation examination held in May-June 2019. Candidates can check their CA result 2019 on the following websites: icaiexam. org, caresults.icai.org, icai.nic.in. According to the official notification released by the Institute of of India (ICAI), the CA Final Result and CA Foundation Results are to be published on August 14, 2019.

Candidates who had registered their email id on the official website will also get their results via mail.

Steps to check ICAI CA Final, CA Foundation result 2019

— Visit the official websites: icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org, icai.nic.in

— Click on 'CA Final, CA Foundation result 2019' link

— Type in your roll number, DoB other details

— Click on 'submit'

— ICAI Final and CA Foundation result will be displayed on the screen. — Download it for future reference.

CA Final and CA Foundation merit list will also be available on the official website (up to the 50th rank).

Check ICAI CA Final and CA Foundation result 2019 via SMS

Final Examination (Old Course): CAFNLOLD (space) XXXXXX (Where XXXXXX is the six-digit Final examination roll number of the candidate), e.g. CAFNLOLD 000123

Final Examination (New Course): CAFNLNEW (space) XXXXXX (where XXXXXX is the six-digit Final examination roll number of the candidate), e.g. CAFNLNEW 000686

CAFND (Space) XXXXXX (where XXXXXX is the six-digit Foundation Examination roll number of the candidate), e.g. CAFND000543 and send the message to: 58888.

About ICAI:

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is a statutory body established by an Act of Parliament, The Chartered Accountants Act, 1949 for regulating the profession of Chartered Accountancy in the country.

The Institute, functions under the administrative control of the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Government of India.