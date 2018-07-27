CA Intermediate Result 2018 to be out on July 29; get score on your email

-
CA Intermediate Result 2018: Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will declare the result for CA Intermediate (Old and New course) exam held in May on July 29, 2018. The CA intermediate result will be announced on ICAI official website, icaiexam.icai.org. The candidates can also receive the CA result on their email address. To receive the result on email, students would have to register for the same on the website starting today, i.e. on July 27.
As per the official notification, the result is likely to be declared by 6:00 pm in the evening.
Along with the CA result, the all India merit list, up to the 50th rank in the case of final and foundation examination only, will be made available.
To get the result on SMS, students would have to send an SMS in the following format to 58888:
Intermediate(IPC) Examination (Old Course)
CAIPCOLD (space) XXXXXX (Where XXXXXX is the six digit Intermediate (IPC) Examination roll number of the candidate), e.g. CAIPCOLD 000128
Intermediate Examination (New Course)
CAIPCNEW (space) XXXXXX (Where XXXXXX is the six digit Intermediate Examination roll number of the candidate) , e.g. CAIPCNEW 000128
Here are the steps to receive CA Intermediate Result 2018 on email address:
Step 1: Log on to ICAI official website: icaiexam.icai.org
Step 2: Login on the ICAI Exam website i.e. http://icaiexam.icai.org, using your user id and password
Step 3: Click on link “e-mail registration”
Step 4: Before applying for result on e-mail request, verify the e-mail id in your login
Click here for CA Intermediate Result 2018 notification
Candidates can also check their results on the following websites:
- icaiexam.icai.org
- caresults.icai.org
- icai.nic.in