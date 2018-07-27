CA Intermediate Result 2018 to be out on July 29; get score on your email

2018: (ICAI) will declare the result for CA Intermediate (Old and New course) exam held in May on July 29, 2018. The will be announced on official website, icaiexam.icai.org. The candidates can also receive the CA result on their email address. To receive the result on email, students would have to register for the same on the website starting today, i.e. on July 27.

As per the official notification, the result is likely to be declared by 6:00 pm in the evening.

Along with the CA result, the all India merit list, up to the 50th rank in the case of final and foundation examination only, will be made available.

To get the result on SMS, students would have to send an SMS in the following format to 58888:

Intermediate(IPC) Examination (Old Course)

CAIPCOLD (space) XXXXXX (Where XXXXXX is the six digit Intermediate (IPC) Examination roll number of the candidate), e.g. CAIPCOLD 000128

Intermediate Examination (New Course)

CAIPCNEW (space) XXXXXX (Where XXXXXX is the six digit Intermediate Examination roll number of the candidate) , e.g. CAIPCNEW 000128

Here are the steps to receive 2018 on email address:

Step 1: Log on to official website: icaiexam. org

Step 2: Login on the ICAI Exam website i.e. http://icaiexam.icai.org, using your user id and password

Step 3: Click on link “e-mail registration”

Step 4: Before applying for result on e-mail request, verify the e-mail id in your login

Click here for notification

Candidates can also check their results on the following websites: