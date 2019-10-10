Calicut University Result 2019: BCom, BSc first semester results released

Calicut University result 2019 has been announced. The Bachelor of Commerce (BCom) and Bachelor of Science (BSc) first semester were announced by the Calicut University on Wednesday. Students who had appeared in the exam can visit the official website of Calicut University Pareeksha Bhavan to see their result. The can also be accessed by visiting cupbresults.uoc.ac.in and uoc.ac.in.

Here is how you can check your Calicut University Result 2019:

Step 1: Visit official websites -- cupbresults.uoc.ac.in or uoc.ac.in

Step 2: You will find two links - "Calicut University BCom First Semester Result" and "Calicut University BSc first semester result" - on the page. Click on the one you want to see.

Step 3: Enter asked credentials to login

Step 4: Your Calicut University result will appear on the screen

You may find it difficult to visit the above mentioned websites due the intial rush. Both the websites were not responding when Business Standard checked last (on October 10, 11.00 am).

On October 4, the University had released the of first semester BA, BSW, BVC, BTTM, BTF, BA Afsal Ul Ulama - CUCBCSS November 2018 examinations.





Direct link for BCom First Semester Result 2019

Direct link for BSc First Semester Result 2019