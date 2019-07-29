CAT 2019 official website iimcat.ac.in live now; check dates, form, & more

2019: The Indian Institute of Management, Kozhikode (IIM-K) has launched the official website of Common Admission Test (CAT) 2019, iimcat.ac.in. The official website of 2019 was made live on Sunday i.e. July 28, 2019. IIM Kozhikode, the co-ordinating institute of 2019, will conduct the CAT 2019 examination on November 24 in two sessions across 156 cities in the country.

The CAT 2019 website contains all the important information related to eligibility criteria, important dates, exam centres, application form, etc. The CAT exam is conducted to secure admission to postgraduate (PG) management programmes offered at 20 IIMs across India.

CAT 2019 Registration and Fee

The CAT 2019 registration will begin on August 7, 2019, in the online mode from 10 am onwards and the application submission process will continue till September 18, 2019 (5 pm), so candidates will have the more than a month of time to fill and submit registration forms for CAT 2019.

The application fee for general-category candidates is Rs 1,900 and the fee for those belonging to SC/ST/PwD categories is Rs 950. Candidates can apply through the official website of CAT 2019 at - iimcat.ac.in. If you are aspiring to appear in CAT 2019, you need to first register for the examination and then submit the fees.



CAT 2019 paper pattern

CAT 2019 examination will be of a 180-minute duration. Candidates will have to attempt three sections:



Section I: Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension

Section II: Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning

Section III: Quantitative Ability



Candidates will be allotted 60 minutes to answer questions in each section mentioned above.

The CAT 2019 selection process conducted by IIMs involves a Written Ability Test (WAT), and a Personal Interview (PI).

CAT 2019 eligibility

Contenders with a graduate degree from a recognised institute or university are eligible to apply for CAT 2019 exam and must hold a Bachelor’s degree with at least 50 per cent marks or equivalent. The reserved-category candidates need to hold a minimum of 45 per cent marks.

All the aspirants are advised to keep checking the official website of CAT 2019 iimcat.ac.in for latest updates regarding CAT 2019.

About CAT

The Common Admission Test (CAT) is a computer-based exam held in India. It scores a candidate on the basis of Quantitative Ability (QA), Verbal Ability (VA) and Reading Comprehension (RC), Data Interpretation (DI) and Logical Reasoning (LR). The Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) started this test to select students for their business administration programs. CAT is conducted every year by one of the IIMs based on a policy of rotation.