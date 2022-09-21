CAT 2022: Registration for IIM entrance ends today; check all details here

-
The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Bangalore will soon close the registration for the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2022. Candidates who wish to apply for the exam should note that today, September 21, is the last date for CAT 2022 registration. The registration window will close at 5 pm.
Candidates who wish to apply for CAT 2022 for admission in various management programmes can register online through the official website of the Indian Institutes of Management (IIM), at iimcat.ac.in.
The registration process of CAT 2022 started on August 3. The registration fees for general candidates is Rs 2,300, while for SC, ST, and PwD category students, the fees is Rs 1,150.
The entrance exam will be held in three sessions on November 27, 2022. The CAT 2022 will be held at several centres across nearly 150 cities.
The admit card for CAT 2022 will be released on October 27, by 5 pm and the results will likely be declared by the second week of January, 2023.
Here's how you can register for CAT 2022:
Candidates, after successfully registering for CAT 2022, can edit their applications after the deadline. Candidates can edit details such as photographs, signatures, test city preference in the application form (if required).
