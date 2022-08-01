CAT 2022 registration to begin from August 3; check eligibility and more

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) is scheduled to conduct a computer-based Common Admission 2022 (CAT 2022) on November 27 in three sessions. To appear for the examination, the registration process will commence from August 3 till September 14.



Conducted every year, the CAT 2022 exam is a prerequisite for admission to variou post graduate and fellow/doctorate programmes of the IIMs.



The CAT 2022 is expected to be released on October 27.



Eligibility for CAT 2022:



To be eligible to appear for the CAT exam,



1.A candidate must hold a Bachelor’s Degree, with at least 50 per cent marks or an equivalent CGPA (45 per cent in the case of candidates belonging to the SC, ST and Persons with Disability (PwD) categories) awarded by any government recognised university or institution, or

2.A candidate must have completed professional degree (CA/CS/ICWA/Fellow of the Institute of Actuaries of India FIAI)) with required percentage, or

3.A candidate should be in the final year of Bachelor’s Degree with at least 50 per cent marks for General, EWS and NC-OBC, and 45% for SC/ST/PwD candidates.



CAT 2022 registration fee:



The registration fee for candidate belonging to general category and all other categories is Rs 2,300. While for candidates from SC/ST/ PwD categories, it is Rs 1,150.



Exam centre:



Candidates can opt six different cities as their examination centres.