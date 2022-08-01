CAT 2022 registration to begin from August 3; check eligibility and more

-
ALSO READ
IIM Jammu sees 31% increase in average salaries offered in placements
SBI Clerk Notification 2022 to be released soon; check details here
546 IIM-Kozhikode students placed in just 3 days; avg salary Rs 29.5 lakh
IIM-A stands behind new logo design despite opposition from faculty
What is Common University Entrance Test (CUET)?
-
The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) is scheduled to conduct a computer-based Common Admission Test 2022 (CAT 2022) on November 27 in three sessions. To appear for the examination, the registration process will commence from August 3 till September 14.
Conducted every year, the CAT 2022 exam is a prerequisite for admission to variou post graduate and fellow/doctorate programmes of the IIMs.
The CAT 2022 admit card is expected to be released on October 27.
Eligibility for CAT 2022:
To be eligible to appear for the CAT exam,
1.A candidate must hold a Bachelor’s Degree, with at least 50 per cent marks or an equivalent CGPA (45 per cent in the case of candidates belonging to the SC, ST and Persons with Disability (PwD) categories) awarded by any government recognised university or institution, or
2.A candidate must have completed professional degree (CA/CS/ICWA/Fellow of the Institute of Actuaries of India FIAI)) with required percentage, or
3.A candidate should be in the final year of Bachelor’s Degree with at least 50 per cent marks for General, EWS and NC-OBC, and 45% for SC/ST/PwD candidates.
Also Read: DU SOL issues admit card for UG Semester 2; here's how to download
CAT 2022 registration fee:
The registration fee for candidate belonging to general category and all other categories is Rs 2,300. While for candidates from SC/ST/ PwD categories, it is Rs 1,150.
Exam centre:
Candidates can opt six different cities as their examination centres.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor