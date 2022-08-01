JUST IN
You are here: Home » Education » News

CUET UG 2022 phase 2 admit card to be out soon, know how to download
Business Standard

DU SOL issues admit card for UG Semester 2; here's how to download

Undergraduate students can now download their DU SOL admit card from the official website of web.sol.du.ac.in.

Topics
Delhi University | Indian education | education

BS Web Team 

Entrance Exams

The School of Open Learning of University of Delhi (DU SOL) on Monday issued the admit card for the undergraduate semester II examinations. Students can now download their DU SOL admit card from the official website of web.sol.du.ac.in. The admit cards have been released for english, political science and commerce.

BA semester 2 exams for above subjects are scheduled to commence from August 5, 2022.

Candidates will be able to download their DU SOL Admit Card 2022 using their SOL roll number and date of birth. The details such as exam date, venue, etc. will be mentioned on the hall tickets.

The steps to download DU SOL 2022 Hall ticket are:

1. Visit the official website of Delhi University’s School of Open Learning—web.sol.du.ac.in

2. Now, on the homepage, click on the designated link for DU SOL admit card 2022

3. Now enter the required credentials such as Roll number, date of birth and other details, and click on the submit button.

4. Download and DU SOL 2022 admit card and take a print out for further reference.


The School of Open Learning, formerly known as The School of Correspondence Courses and Continuing Education, established under the University of Delhi in 1962, is a pioneer Institution in the field of distance education in the country. The school offers undergraduate/ postgraduate degree courses in the subjects of humanities and commerce. The medium of instruction is primarily through well- prepared printed course material which is distributed by mail to all the enrolled students.

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Mon, August 01 2022. 22:38 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY