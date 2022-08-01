DU SOL issues admit card for UG Semester 2; here's how to download

The School of Open Learning of of Delhi (DU SOL) on Monday issued the for the undergraduate semester II examinations. Students can now download their DU SOL from the official website of web.sol.du.ac.in. The admit cards have been released for english, political science and commerce.

BA semester 2 exams for above subjects are scheduled to commence from August 5, 2022.

Candidates will be able to download their DU SOL 2022 using their SOL roll number and date of birth. The details such as exam date, venue, etc. will be mentioned on the hall tickets.

The steps to download DU SOL 2022 Hall ticket are: 1. Visit the official website of Delhi University’s School of Open Learning—web.sol.du.ac.in 2. Now, on the homepage, click on the designated link for DU SOL admit card 2022 3. Now enter the required credentials such as Roll number, date of birth and other details, and click on the submit button. 4. Download and DU SOL 2022 admit card and take a print out for further reference.

The School of Open Learning, formerly known as The School of Correspondence Courses and Continuing Education, established under the of Delhi in 1962, is a pioneer Institution in the field of distance in the country. The school offers undergraduate/ postgraduate degree courses in the subjects of humanities and commerce. The medium of instruction is primarily through well- prepared printed course material which is distributed by mail to all the enrolled students.