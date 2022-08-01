DU SOL issues admit card for UG Semester 2; here's how to download

-
The School of Open Learning of University of Delhi (DU SOL) on Monday issued the admit card for the undergraduate semester II examinations. Students can now download their DU SOL admit card from the official website of web.sol.du.ac.in. The admit cards have been released for english, political science and commerce.
BA semester 2 exams for above subjects are scheduled to commence from August 5, 2022.
Candidates will be able to download their DU SOL Admit Card 2022 using their SOL roll number and date of birth. The details such as exam date, venue, etc. will be mentioned on the hall tickets.
The School of Open Learning, formerly known as The School of Correspondence Courses and Continuing Education, established under the University of Delhi in 1962, is a pioneer Institution in the field of distance education in the country. The school offers undergraduate/ postgraduate degree courses in the subjects of humanities and commerce. The medium of instruction is primarily through well- prepared printed course material which is distributed by mail to all the enrolled students.
