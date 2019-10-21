CAT admit card 2019 set be released on Oct 23 on official site imcat.ac.in

Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Kozhikode is set to release admit cards for on October 23, 2019. Candidates appearing for the upcoming MBA entrance exam can download their admit cards from its official website, iimcat.ac.in

A total of 244,169 candidates have registered for CAT exam 2019.



According to the official notice, the CAT 2019 admit cards are likely to be released by at around 5 pm on October 23, 2019. IIM CAT 2019 exam will be held on 24th November, 2019, in two shifts across 374 centres in 156 cities.

Step 1: Visit the official website iimcat.ac.in

Step 2: On the right side of the homepage, click on login

Step 3: Enter your login ID and password.

Step 4: Check for the CAT 2019 link

Step 5: Download and take a print-out of your for future reference.

The IIM CAT 2019 examination will be conducted for 3 hours and candidates will be allotted sixty minutes for answering questions in each section.



The three sections of the examination are are Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension, Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning and Quantitative Ability.

The registration process for CAT 2019 began on August 7, 2019, and concluded on September 18, 2019.





About IIM Kozhikode

The Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode (IIM Kozhikode) is an autonomous business school located in Calicut (Kozhikode), Kerala. Set up in 1996, is one of the 20 Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs).