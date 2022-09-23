CAT scan for diversity: Why GEMs no longer shine at MBA campuses

In the normal course, Viidhii Dwivedi of Kolkata, who completed her bachelor’s in dental surgery from Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia University in 2021, would have gone on to obtain a master’s in her field. Instead, she is toiling away at a coaching institute preparing for the Common Admission Test (CAT), the gateway to the 20 Indian Institutes of Management and 77 other top business schools.