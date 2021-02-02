Look for CBSE Class 10, 12 board exam 2021 datesheet today on cbse.nic.in

2021: The Central Board of Secondary (CBSE) will announce the datesheet for the Classes 10 and 12 on Tuesday on its official website at - nic.in.



The 2021 are scheduled to be held from May 4 to June 10. In December last year, Minister 'Nishank' had announced that the CBSE for Classes 10th and 12th students will be held from May 4 to June 10 and results for both will be declared by July 15, 2021.

CBSE practical exam dates

According to CBSE, the schools will be allowed to conduct practical/ Internal assesment/Project for both classes 10, 12 from March 1.

The CBSE had also announced that in 2021 will be conducted in written mode and not online, and CBSE board papers will contain 33 per cent internal choice questions. The syllabus of the 2021 has also been reduced to 30 per cent. CBSE date sheet 2021 will include the exam timings, dates, and other important instructions for the upcoming CBSE

Every year, the used to begin from the month of February/March and the results were declared by the month of May. This year, the academic year started late due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and classes were held online.





ALSO READ: CBSE restructures affiliation system; process to be completely digital

"Records of CBSE students dating back to 45 years ago will now be digitised. Students who have studied under CBSE Board since 1975 will have all records digitised. This will help all those students studying in CBSE to get their certificates easily," the Union Minister Nishank had earlier told ANI.

Steps to check CBSE Board Exam 2021 datesheet

Visit the official website of CBSE - cbse.nic.in

Log in using required credentials

Click on the link- ‘classes 10, 12 datesheets’

Class 10 and 12 schedule will appear on the screen

Download the CBSE Board Exam 2021 schedule, and take a print out for further reference

About CBSE



CBSE is a national level board of education in India for public and private schools, controlled and managed by the government of India. There are approximately 20,299 schools in India and 220 schools in 28 foreign countries affiliated to the CBSE.