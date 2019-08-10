CBSE Class 10 exam 2020: 2 separate examinations to be held for mathematics

The Central Board of Secondary (CBSE) will conduct two separate examinations for mathematics in the class 10 board examination, 2020.

The first paper will be basic mathematics, while the second one will be standard mathematics. The option of choosing mathematics will be mentioned in the registration form of class 10 CBSE board examination. Candidates will be required to select their choice of the test while filling the registration form for CBSE Class 10 board examination, 2020.

One must note that candidates who choose basic mathematics will not be able to take up mathematics in class 11. They must keep in mind that they can only appear for the paper they have opted for while registering for CBSE Class 10 board examination which will be held in 2020.

If a student scores well in the basic mathematics examination and chooses to pusue mathematics in class 11, he or she will have to appear for class 10 compartmental examination which will be held in 2020. Only after passing the compartmental examination will a candidate be able to pursue mathematics in class 11.

However, the board has not changed the syllabus for basic and standard mathematics papers. There will be changes in the difficulty level of both the papers. The CBSE has, hence, advised students to take up standard mathematics only if they are interested in the subject. Those who find it difficult and aspire to pursue their career in any non-mathematical field may opt for basic mathematics.