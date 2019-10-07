CBSE Class 10 exam: Sample question papers out for new Maths exam pattern

class 10 exam is set to be held in a new pattern from next year. The Central Board of Secondary (CBSE) has announced it will conduct two separate examinations for mathematics in class 10 starting from the 2020 session.

To help students get an idea of the new pattern, has released separate sample question papers for Mathematics Basic and Standard. Students can visit CBSE's website www.cbseacademic.nic.in to download the sample question papers. Not just maths, has made sample question papers available for all subjects — Science, Hindi, Computer Application, Social Science and English.

The sample question papers for CBSE Class 12 exams are out as well.

Direct Link to download CBSE Class 10 sample question papers

Direct Link to download CBSE Class 12 sample question papers

CBSE class 10 mathematics sample questions papers: Steps to download

Step 1: Visit official website - www.cbseacademic.nic.in

Step 2: Find the "Sample Question Paer" tab on the top block

Step 3: Under the tab, place the cursor on SQL 2019-2020 and click on Class X

Step 4: You will find Mathematics (Basic) and Mathematics (Standard) in the subject cloumn

Step 5: Click on SQP on the adjacent column

Step 6: Save the sample question paper once it appears on the screen

CBSE introduced the new exam pattern to make it simpler for the students who do not wish to pursue mathematics in their higher secondary level. Students appearing for the basic exam will not be able to take up mathematics in class 11. They would have to appear for the class 10 mathematics (Standard) compartmental examination if they plan to take up maths in class 11.