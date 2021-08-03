CBSE Class 10 result: Education Minister Pradhan congratulates students

-
-
Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan congratulated the students who passed class 10, results of which were declared by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Tuesday.
The board recorded the highest ever pass percentage of 99.04 in the class 10 results declared on Tuesday, with girls outshining boys by a slender margin of 0.35 per cent.
"Heartiest congratulations to all young friends who have cleared the CBSE Class 10 examinations. I wish for their healthy and bright future. To my friends who did not meet expectations this year, I urge them to not lose heart and continue working hard. Success will surely follow.
"The last one-and-a-half year has been challenging for everyone, particularly for our students, teachers and parents. I compliment all, especially our young friends, parents, teachers, academics and CBSE for making this day possible," Pradhan said in a series of tweets.
The pass percentage increased by over seven percentage points against last year's 91.46 per cent. The difference between the pass percentage of girls and boys was 3.7 per cent last year.
The board has announced the results on the basis of an alternative assessment policy after the exams were cancelled in view of the aggressive second wave of COVID-19.
Under the policy, while 20 marks for each subject were for internal assessment as every year, 80 marks were calculated on basis of the student's performance in various tests or exams throughout the year. Schools were also asked to ensure that the marks awarded by them are in consonance with the past performance of the school in class 10 board exams.
