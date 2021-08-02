Schools to reopen in UP for classes 9-12 from Aug 16 with 50% attendance

-
Schools in Uttar Pradesh will resume classes 9 to 12 from August 16, but with 50 per cent attendance, according to an order issued by the state government on Monday.
Apart from this, instructions have also been issued for commencement of classes in higher educational institutes from September 1, the UP government said in a statement.
"Students of high (class 9 and 10) and intermediate (class 11 and 12) schools will participate in the 75th Independence Day celebrations on August 15. And on August 16, teaching-learning will commence in the schools with half capacity, while adhering to the COVID-19 protocol," Additional Chief Secretary (Information) Navneet Sehgal told PTI
According to the UP government statement, the chief minister has instructed officials to begin preparations for commencement of new session of all educational institutes in view of the controlled situation of the coronavirus in the state.
The results of Classes 10 and 12 boards have been declared, and admission for the under-graduate classes should start from August 5, the chief minister was quoted as saying.
In the educational institutes, provisions of sanitiser, infra-red thermometers and masks have to be made, while social distancing and COVID-19 protocol have to be maintained, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said.
With the resumption of the educational institutes, it would be appropriate to organise special vaccination camps for students above the age of 18 years. The health department should make all the necessary arrangements in this regard, he said.
